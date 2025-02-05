The controversies created by Kanye West and Biance Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards has been the topic of conversations for hours. The model posed nude at the red carpet in an attempt to replicate his Vultures 1 album cover. They were slammed for indecency and crass behavior at an event.

To add to it, a new report has claimed that the rapper was even desperate to pose with Taylor Swift on the show’s red carpet in an attempt to reignite their past controversy and generate controversy as well as garner some kind of sympathy. Here’s everything we know about the mentioned rumor.

Was Kanye West Desperate To Pose With Taylor Swift At The 2025 Grammys Red Carpet?

According to the US Sun, Kanye was asking everyone when Taylor was going to arrive to pose on the red carpet. After his and Bianca’s attempt to hog the limelight with the completely nude show they put up, he “wanted to get tongues wagging even more by staging a picture” with the pop star as and when she arrived to attend the show, as per the portal and its sources.

Sources further claimed that Kanye’s entourage was “trying to hang out” with Taylor but the plans failed. “No one wanted to help. They didn’t want to create a potentially weird situation,” an insider added. Kanye was allegedly quizzing staff about which entrance she was coming to and how she would be getting to her seat” which made it clear what he wanted to see happen.

“He wanted to try and bump into her and chat in front of the cameras” in an attempt to “get some sympathy from the masses again” but “it didn’t work” in his favor. After the racy show on the red carpet, reports claimed he was asked to leave, meanwhile others stated that they left on their own instead.

When Kanye’s attempts to pose next to Taylot failed he left and she then changed her non-existing outfit into another sheer number for the after party with Justin LaBoy in East Los Angeles. Photos and video from the celebration showed them getting handy with each other inside the venue.

Taylor Swift & Kanye West’s Controversial History

For the unversed, things between Kanye and Taylor first turned into a big controversy when at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards he interrupted her award speech and claimed that Beyonce deserved it more than her. At the time, Taylor was a young and rising artist at the time and his act was an attempt to bring her down when she was being appreciated for her work.

Years later, another controversy popped when Kanye involved Taylor’s name in a vulgar song he made. His former wife Kim Kardashian secretly recorded the phone call and selectively put certain parts of it online, thus forcing the narrative that the singer was okay with her name being involved. Things have never been cordial or peaceful between them since then.

