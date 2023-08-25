Hollywood star Vin Diesel has shared a throwback photograph with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from his trip to India in 2017.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing in a colourful auto-rickshaw. The actor is seen dressed in a white vest paired with black pants while Deepika wore a colourful dress as she sat next to him on the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The image is from the time Vin Diesel came to the country to promote their Hollywood actioner ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

“So grateful and blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always,” he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ is directed by D.J. Caruso. It also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is the third instalment in the XXX film series and a sequel to both XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005).

On the work front, Diesel will next be seen in the Part 2 of ‘Fast X’ is also slated to release next year. Deepika will be seen in ‘Figher’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and in ‘Pathaan’ in a cameo.

Must Read: Harry Styles’ ‘Puke’ Got A Shrine To Be Remembered By His Crazy Fans, An American Freeway Read The Sign “HS Threw Up Here” With The Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News