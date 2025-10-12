Dakota Fanning steps back into the horror spotlight with Vicious, Paramount’s new supernatural thriller that’s already stirring up strong reactions from critics ahead of its streaming debut. The film, directed by Bryan Bertino of The Strangers fame, follows Fanning as Polly, a woman who receives a mysterious box late one night.

However, the box comes with a strange instruction where one needs to place inside something they need, something they hate, and something they love. The story, although it begins as an odd ritual, soon turns into a nightmare where reality twists and time begins to collapse around her.

Vicious Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Vicious has not exactly won over critics so far. Rotten Tomatoes lists it with a 48% score from 25 reviews, marking a rough start for Fanning’s latest horror outing. The film’s path to release has been just as turbulent. Originally set to premiere in theaters last August, it was moved to February 28, then pulled again to make its debut at Fantastic Fest before Paramount decided to release it straight to Paramount+ and digital platforms on October 10.

Critics’ Reaction To Vicious

Some critics found the film gripping, praising Fanning’s performance and Bertino’s familiar touch for dread and atmosphere. Others have taken it apart for losing control of its own story, calling the ending disappointing and the suspense uneven.

But, despite the low rating, Vicious is not without defenders. A few critics note that it still delivers strong scares and showcases Fanning at her best. Her recent turn in The Watchers already proved her horror credibility, and she continues that streak here. The cast also includes Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, and Rachel Blanchard, each adding weight to Bertino’s unsettling world.

Vicious Might Find An Audience On Streaming

A 48% score is not a total failure for a movie that went through so many release shifts. If anything, Vicious might find a second life on streaming, where smaller, mood-driven horror often finds a loyal audience, which could turn out to be an imperfect but worthwhile watch for horror fans looking for something eerie to stream at home.

