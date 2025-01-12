Three months after Liam Payne’s tragic passing, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has been seen beginning her journey toward healing.

Recently, a photo of Kate enjoying a cocktail with friends surfaced online, showing her smiling and surrounded by supportive companions. Her gray sweater and pulled-back hair framed a radiant face, a small glimpse of someone finding moments of light amid immense loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Social Media Backlash Towards Liam Payne

However, not everyone has the basic sense of understanding. A critic on social media unleashed a tirade, accusing Kate of indifference toward Liam, both during his life and after his death.

They alleged that Kate knowingly left Liam in the company of Roger Norris, a man later charged with negligent homicide in connection to Liam’s fatal fall from an Argentinian hotel balcony.

The critic didn’t stop there, chastising her for allegedly enabling Liam’s struggles, from substance abuse to mental health battles.

“I’ll make 100 posts if I want to, does this look like grieving? Y’all deada** defend this person here while she doesn’t give a f about anything but her own a**. She didn’t even care about Liam when he was still alive why would she now? Snake of the century!” the hater penned on X.

I’ll make 100 posts if I want to, does this look like grieving? Y’all deadass defend this person here while she doesn’t give a f about anything but her own ass. She didn’t even care about Liam when he was still alive why would she now? Snake of the century! pic.twitter.com/5a1vnMtJER — Angela (@arinizzley) January 9, 2025

Kate’s actions, including her recent public appearance, became a focal point for the critic’s venom.

They argued that her drinking and apparent joy clashed with their personal expectations of grief, painting her as disingenuous and uncaring. Calls were even made for Argentine authorities to investigate her involvement, despite no evidence linking her to any wrongdoing.

Fans Come to Defend Kate Cassidy

Yet, Liam’s fans were quick to defend Kate, pushing back against the toxic judgment.

They highlighted the multifaceted nature of grief, reminding others that mourning doesn’t have a rulebook.

Some pointed out that if Kate had displayed her sorrow more openly, she’d likely face accusations of seeking attention, further emphasizing the impossibility of meeting public expectations.

“You guys are demonising this woman over absolutely nothing. Do you want us to go back to medieval times where you had to wear black for 5 years and not leave your house for several years either? Or can y’all understand that moving on and living life is a normal part of mourning?” one wrote.

You guys are demonising this woman over absolutely nothing. Do you want us to go back to medieval times where you had to wear black for 5 years and not leave your house for several years either? Or can y’all understand that moving on and living life is a normal part of mourning? https://t.co/8xHctCNynN — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) January 10, 2025

Another said, “once again yall are proving to me some of you have never had to experience grief ONCE in your life. everyone experiences and shows grief differently. its not black and white.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

They called for compassion and understanding, urging critics to recognize that healing doesn’t mean forgetting or moving on too quickly—it’s about learning to live with the pain.

A user wrote, “You people are so insufferable. at my grandpas celebration of life everyone was drinking and having a good time. people go through stages of grief differently. do you want her to be miserable for the rest of her life? you sound so f**king stupid. also leave her alone wtf.”

you people are so insufferable. at my grandpas celebration of life everyone was drinking and having a good time. people go through stages of grief differently. do you want her to be miserable for the rest of her life? you sound so fucking stupid. also leave her alone wtf. https://t.co/ZQ2Z8C6jNC — FAITH!! (@faithvalenciaaa) January 10, 2025

