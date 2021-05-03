MET Gala is one of the major fashion events that celebrities and fans keep waiting for. Unfortunately, the event could not happen due to COVID-19. But now there is a piece of good news for all the fans as Met Gala is all set to return this September. Well, more than the news of the return, we are sure the fact that Timothée Chalamet might be hosting it will excite most of you.

Yes! You heard it right. Timothée is in talks for being the co-host for the show. It is reported that he may be one of the hosts for the fashion-forward evening. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Timothée Chalamet is among the contenders to be chosen for the hosting position at the Gala. All thanks to his constant experimenting with fashion and collaboration with various designers, including the likes of Gucci, Haider Ackermann, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen when it comes to red carpet looks.

Well, the Met Gala 2021 will also mark Timothée Chalamet’s debut at the event. We are sure that he is going to do a great job at hosting the event, and you cannot wait to witness his charm and magic, right?

It was confirmed by the Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Anna Wintour, Costume Institute booster and Condé Nast chief content officer, that the Met Gala will be returning this year but in a different way. As per Just Jared, an ‘intimate’ Met Gala will happen this year on September 13, depending on the Coronavirus restrictions, and a larger Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022.

The Met Gala, which usually takes place in May, was pushed to September this year, given the COVID-19 situation. It has been reported that the theme this year is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Next year’s plans too have been revealed, and the theme for the second part of the event will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion that will open on May 5 of next year. Anyway, you tell us that how excited are you with the news of Timothée Chalamet hosting the Met Gala?

