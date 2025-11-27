Emmy season rolls around every year, and the spotlight swings to familiar favorites, yet one record still sits quietly in the background. This actor holds more Emmys than anyone in TV history, and most viewers have no idea. Emmy trophies have been handed out since 1949, when only six awards existed, and television looked nothing like the streaming-heavy landscape that hits us with new shows every day.

Still, the awards try to keep pace, honoring dramas, sitcoms, specials, and nearly every corner of the small screen. Today, the numbers tell their own tale, with Saturday Night Live leading with 73 wins and Game of Thrones following with 59, but the real story lies in the individual categories.

The Actor Who Holds The Most Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stands at the top with 11 Emmys and 24 nominations, per Collider. Her climb began in 1996 when she won ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’ for Seinfeld. The viewers adored her performance, and the award marked the start of a long journey. She picked up two more nominations for Seinfeld before eventually collecting her second Emmy a decade later for The New Adventures of Old Christine, where she shared the screen with Hamish Linklater, Clark Gregg, and Wanda Sykes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld)

The Veep Era & Nine More Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Emmy path changed forever when Veep arrived in 2012. The political satire opened a new chapter for her, and the awards followed in a steady stream. From the show’s debut to its finale in 2019, she earned nine Emmy wins and five additional nominations for playing Selina Meyer, a former Senator lifted into the sharp and unforgiving world of the Vice Presidency.

Armando Iannucci created the series, surrounding her with a cast that included Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, and Reid Scott, and she turned the role into one of television’s most memorable comedic characters.

julia louis-dreyfus stealing tina fey’s emmy HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/aHV42vGEDU — h. (@samdrabuIok) January 13, 2024

Other Emmy Legends Behind Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Her lead in Emmy history stays secure even as Cloris Leachman follows with eight wins and Mary Tyler Moore with seven. Their achievements stand tall, yet the quiet power of Julia Louis Dreyfus’ 11 trophies marks a rare and unmatched place in TV history, a record built episode by episode while most viewers never realized the scale of her reign.

happy emmy sunday to julia louis-dreyfus pic.twitter.com/0n3bbDuNGV — selina meyer’s wife (@selinameyersgf) September 14, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Eva Green Net Worth 2025: Exploring The Fortune Of The Gothic Icon As She Joins Wednesday Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News