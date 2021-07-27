Advertisement

Warner Bros. Pictures will bring back the magic on the silver screen with three films. The studio is all set to release their upcoming superhero film, The Suicide Squad in Indian cinemas (Select Cities) on Thursday, August 5.

That’s not all. Warner Bros. Pictures’ Mortal Kombat, that released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, will be re-released in select cities once again on this Friday, July 30. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It will make it to the silver screen in select cities on Friday, August 13.

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action-adventure The Suicide Squad, featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis among others.

Mortal Kombat, the 2021 martial arts fantasy film based on the video game franchise of the same name stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Announcing the release dates, key executives from the Indian Cinema Exhibition industry said, “It is heartening to know that Warner Bros. Pictures have announced the release dates of ‘Mortal Kombat on 30th July’, ‘The Suicide Squad 2’ on 5th August and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on 13th August’. Many states have given permission for cinemas to re-open and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry by inducing movie goers back to the big screen to enjoy these amazing films.” – Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.

“We at Cinepolis are excited to welcome back our patrons to the cinemas. To make their welcome a bit more special, Warner Bros. Pictures and Cinepolis will be greeting patrons with back to back releases like Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which have proven to be successful in the overseas markets. Safety of our patrons and employees is paramount and at Cinepolis we have ensured that 100% of our staff has been vaccinated already, thus providing a safe environment to all our patrons and employees.” – Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India.

“For the cinema exhibition industry, which has been facing severe headwinds for the last 5 Quarters, there cannot be anything more important than brand new and fresh content, which is also extremely high on entertainment quotient. With the back to back release of Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ from Warner Bros studios, the industry would get a perfect launching pad, which would prove decisive for making a remarkable comeback. We would like to thank Warner Bros. Pictures for laying out such a stellar line-up.” – Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd.

