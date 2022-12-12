‘The Shining’ actress Shelley Duvall is enjoying her return to the big screen. She recently opened up about her experience of returning to films after a 20-year hiatus from acting in the upcoming horror film ‘The Forest Hills’, as per reports.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the actress said: “I know it’s been a long time. But it’s been great. It really has, it feels good. Makes me want to do more acting. It’s actually so much fun to act in a movie. I should appreciate every minute of it.”

Shelley Duvall plays the role of Mama in the werewolf movie ‘The Forest Hills’, mother to Rico (Chiko Mendez) and Emily (Linda Flores). Directed and produced by Scott Goldberg, Forest Hills’ cast also includes ‘E.T.’ and ‘The Howling’ alum Dee Wallace and Edward Furlong of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ fame.

In new photos, Shelley Duvall can be seen smiling on set with her script and scene partner Felissa Rose, who plays Dr Gonzalez in the movie.

Noting that Duvall is “a true legend,” Rose, 53, known for 1983’s ‘Sleepaway Camp’, told People, “Shelley has been an idol of mine and exceeded all my expectations, as a person and as an actress. She lights up the room with her beautiful eyes and amazing soul, and I felt so connected to her.”

Shelley Duvall’s last film role was in 2002’s Manna From ‘Heaven’, after which she announced her retirement from acting. She recently told People that her character in ‘The Forest Hills’ has a “quiet rage, which sometimes turns explosive.”

