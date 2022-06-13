Actress Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are set to join Charlize Theron in Netflix’s The Old Guard 2. Scroll below for exciting details on the project!

Advertisement

The Kill Bill and Crazy Rich Asians stars join previously announced returning cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from the original movie, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

According to ‘Variety’, The Old Guard followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their identity a secret when they find themselves exposed and an unexpected new member is discovered.

It’s yet to be revealed how Uma Thurman and Henry Golding play into the new story, but both stars certainly have action experience.

Following his breakout performances in Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor and Last Christmas, Golding entered the realm of high-octane movies with ‘Snake Eyes’ and ‘The Gentlemen’.

The actor will next be seen in the new adaptation of Jane Austens ‘Persuasion’, starring opposite Dakota Johnson.

Meanwhile, Thurman is a genre icon after starring as the Bride in the ‘Kill Bill’ franchise. The Oscar-nominee is also known for her performances in such classics as ‘Pulp Fiction’, and she was most recently seen in ‘Hollywood Stargirl’.

Following its July 2020 launch, ‘The Old Guard’ has become one of Netflix’s most popular action films to date, with a reported 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the series is based, alongside Leandro Fern�ndez.

The Old Guard 2 marks Skydance’s latest Netflix movie, from a slate that includes the first movie, as well as ‘6 Underground’, ‘The Adam Project’ and the upcoming Heart of Stone, that marks the Hollywood debut of Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Friends’ Jennifer Aniston Roams Around With An On-The-Go Cooler In Her Car, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram