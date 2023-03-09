Recently, Disney India revealed a new poster of The Little Mermaid. Helmed by legendary Rob Marshall, the film has already created a lot of buzz.

The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, “The Little Mermaid” stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Tony Award®️ winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca,” “Room”) as the voice of Flounder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from them, the Little Mermaid will also star Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; with Oscar®️ winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award®️ nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

Disney India releases ‘The Little Mermaid’ on 26th May 2023. The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 movie The Little Mermaid.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Once Shared Her ‘Cybers*x’ Story With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth After He Saved Animals: “He Got A Lot Of Action…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News