Taylor Swift’s dance moves at the 2025 Grammy Awards quickly became the subject of internet ridicule, earning her the title of the evening’s “cringe” queen.

The 35-year-old superstar was caught on camera attempting to groove along to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, ‘Not Like Us’ but unfortunately for her, the moment went viral and had fans everywhere roasting her less-than-smooth moves.

back angle of Taylor Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” tonight #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Hk0owmgWWx — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) February 3, 2025

Taylor Swift’s Viral Dance Moment

Swift, dressed in a bright red dress and matching heels, was seen bending her knees and bobbing back and forth, even flinging out an arm and leg here and there. Many couldn’t help but notice the apparent attempt at the “stanky leg” move, though the execution left much to be desired.

While it wasn’t her first time catching heat for her dancing, as she’s gotten similar critiques at past Grammys, this particular clip exploded across social media.

Some fans joked she was channeling her “grandma” energy, while others noted that Swift’s choreography is far more polished when she’s performing on stage. A few even suggested she take dance lessons, playfully begging, “Girrrrrrl let me show you how to dance.”

Yes she looks like my Grammy 🤣 — Heidi P. 🇧🇪 /🇳🇱 (@HPerneel) February 3, 2025

Has anyone told her she can’t dance? Seriously… — Americano (@moraltreason) February 3, 2025

Girrrrrrl let me show you how to dance. Please. 🙏 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Amy 🇺🇸🙏💪 (@MysticPaPatriot) February 3, 2025

Grammys 2025: An Event Worth Remebering

Even though Swift fell short of winning any trophies this year, the night was filled with standout moments, including Lamar’s historic win for ‘Not Like Us,’ which became the first-ever diss track to win a Grammy. He walked away with all five awards he was nominated for, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar now has 22 total Grammy awards in his career after “Not Like Us” sweeps the #Grammys winning all five categories it was nominated in. 🏆 SONG OF THE YEAR

🏆 RECORD OF THE YEAR

🏆 BEST RAP SONG

🏆 BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

🏆 BEST MUSIC VIDEO pic.twitter.com/3WZjFQzV73 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Beyonce shocked everyone by winning Best Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter,’ an honor that caught even her by surprise, thanks to her stunned meme-worthy reaction.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, Kanye West and Bianca Censori made headlines with their bold entrance on the red carpet. Though they weren’t officially invited, the couple made waves when Censori stripped down to reveal a completely nude outfit, leading to their eventual escorting out of the event by police.

Bianca West gets kicked out of grammy after showing up naked https://t.co/eq2BlSzE5f #kanye #grammys — PGH Live Music (@PGHLiveMusic) February 3, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News