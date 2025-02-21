The world of Star Wars is renowned for its legendary characters, dramatic confrontations, and twists that keep fans hooked for generations. Among the iconic Jedi, Mace Windu stands out as one of the most powerful and revered figures, played masterfully by Samuel L. Jackson. Known for his combat skills and wielding a rare purple lightsaber, Windu cemented his legacy in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

His shocking demise in Revenge of the Sith remains one of the most pivotal moments in the saga, as he faced betrayal by Anakin Skywalker and the overwhelming power of Darth Sidious, ultimately falling to his apparent death. However, early concepts for Revenge of the Sith revealed that Sidious wasn’t initially meant to deal the final blow. Instead, Boba Fett, the son of bounty hunter Jango Fett, was envisioned as Windu’s killer.

Boba Fett was initially planned to take revenge for his father’s death from Mace Windu

One of the most intriguing Star Wars “what-ifs” involves young Boba Fett avenging his father by killing Mace Windu. According to actor Daniel Logan in an interview with Screenrant, who played young Boba in Attack of the Clones, George Lucas originally storyboarded a climactic duel between Boba and Mace for Revenge of the Sith. This sequence would have mirrored the fatal battle between Jango Fett and Windu in Attack of the Clones, delivering poetic justice for the Fett legacy.

As Logan described, the intense scene would have seen Boba use his jetpack and Jango’s blasters to ultimately kill Windu, “I hit the jetpacks, I fly upside down, or on my back. As I’m flying on my back with the jetpacks along the ground, I pull out Jango’s blasters, and I shoot him right between the stomach, and that’s how Mace Windu was meant to die,” Logan revealed. However, Samuel L. Jackson reportedly influenced Lucas to abandon this direction, believing that such a significant Jedi Master’s death shouldn’t come at the hands of a young bounty hunter.

Jackson’s input reshaped the entire narrative, leading to the now-famous betrayal by Anakin and Sidious. While Boba Fett didn’t kill Windu in Revenge of the Sith, his thirst for revenge against the Jedi was explored in The Clone Wars. Teaming up with bounty hunters like Aurra Sing, Boba made several attempts to kill Windu but ultimately failed. Nonetheless, Windu’s demise at the hands of Sidious was a beautiful way to further Anakin’s descent into darkness.

