No one could have thought an actor as young as Tom Holland could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and create a dent so strong that the studio would have to hold him back for multiple films. Holland first made his way to the universe of Superheroes in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War and became a fan favourite in no time. The actor now gears up for his next titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, that has been in the headlines for what feels like an eternity.

Advertisement

Ever since his stint in Civil War 2016, the actor has appeared in multiple event films assembling with the Avengers including the Endgame. With that he also got his own standalone trilogy with Homecoming, Far From Home and the third hitting the big screens this December, No Way Home. But what has been the biggest question of all is whether Tom returns as the neighbourhood Spider-Man or not.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, with No Way Home, Tom Holland’s current contract with Marvel studios ends. If he has to return, there has to be an announcement and a new contract too. Fans over months have been waiting for either the studio or Tom to announce the renewal. But now Tom has decided to scare his friends by hinting a closure to his Spider-Man journey.

As per We Got This Covered, now when he is asked about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, Tom Holland said, “I honestly don’t know (If I’ll return), It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Tom Holland revealed that the whole team was treating Spider-Man: No Way Home as the end of the franchise. He says if they suit up again, it will be a different version.

“We were all treating it as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating it like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it,” Tom Holland said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Eternals: Chloé Zhao Might Lose Her Job Of Directing The Sequel To Angelina Jolie Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube