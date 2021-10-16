As soon as the third film in the trilogy Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens this December, Tom Holland’s existing contract with Marvel studios will come to an end. Now we all know that this won’t be the last time we will be seeing him slinging webs and fighting bad men with his charm. But it will definitely take a while to have him back again. Amid all of that, all solo Marvel flicks are known to have a three-film run and the franchise starring Holland is on the third.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. The actor then appeared in a few more Marvel movies not before he was given his standalone spin-off. In no time he was a household name and one that managed to grab attention from across the world. The first two movies in the trilogy, Homecoming and Far From Home have both become mass favourites, creating a good buzz for the third.

Advertisement

But now while talking about the third in the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the leading man Tom Holland is calling it the end of the franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per his interview in the EW, Tom Holland spoke about working on Spider-Man: No Way Home and his future with the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Cherry actor revealed that the whole team was treating the movie as the end of the franchise. He says if they suit up again, it will be a different version.

“We were all treating it as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating it like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it,” Tom Holland said.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Gets Body Shamed In An Unrecognisable Picture, Netizens Ask “Botox Mission Accomplished?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube