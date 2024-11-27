The 26-year-old singer, who publicly came out last week following social media posts, took to Instagram and X on Monday to refute any claims of abuse in his previous relationship. He, in turn, accused singer and rapper Hugo Almonte of being the abusive one in the relationship.

Khalid Said He and Hugo Almonte Had Broken Up Years Ago

Khalid, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, also stated that they had been broken up for years, seemingly contradicting the earlier account that suggested a recent split.

Without mentioning Khalid’s name, Almonte claimed that the singer tried to ‘silence’ him for ending their relationship in a statement.

In Khalid’s video, which showed him in closeup while he wore a simple red hoodie, he said, “I’ve never accused anybody publicly of breaking into my house, and the only people who even know about a breaking are my close circle.”

He added that he didn’t share the alleged break-in with his fans “because I don’t want everybody in my business.”

Hugo Almonte Accused Khalid of Using Drugs

Almonte had even accused Khalid of using cocaine, which he vehemently denied.

“I’m going to speak about the pink cocaine thing. I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life,” he claimed, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t place myself in those scenarios. I’m not in those surroundings.”

Even though he admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking “a little bit,” Khalid stated, “I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life, for real.”

Khalid also dismissed claims that he paid for sex work. “Let’s talk about his escorting thing,” he continued. “I’ve never paid for sex a day in my life, ever. I’ve never paid anybody to date me or to be in a relationship with me, ever.”

Khalid Questioned Why the Allegations Were Made

The singer questioned why allegations were made, noting that he had separated from Almonte “four years ago.” “Where is this coming from? You tell me ’cause I don’t know,” he said.

Khalid further said that he wanted to set the record straight as the comments on Almonte’s original posts were ‘triggering’ to him.

“It’s not that it’s a running narrative or anything like that,” he said of the allegations, “but it’s triggering seeing a few comments of people painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser. It’s just crazy to me.”

He also blamed Almonte for lying about who was the abusive partner when they were together. Khalid said the abuse “was the other way around, and that’s what hurts the most.”

“All of this is frustrating. I want all of this to be over, just like you all. It’s one of the main reasons I don’t involve myself in any drama or stay out of the way,” he said.

“I don’t like this. So I’m not going to run around like I’m unbothered,’ he continued, adding, ‘I never said I was unbothered. This is very bothering, for real.”

