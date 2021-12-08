The franchise of Sex & The City has seen a fair share of controversy and spat between the co-stars. With Kim Catrall not being part of the cast of the spin-off ‘And Just Like That’ and her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker making the headlines; another SATC star, Chris Noth, aka, Mr. Big, spoke about being annoyed with the series.

Chris Noth or popularly known as Mr. Big to the rest of the world has gained fame for being Carrie Bradshaw’s beau. People love the chemistry that he and SJP share on-screen.

So what is the reason for this annoyance?

Chris Noth started his career with an uncredited role in the 1981 film, Cutter’s Way. Apart from Mr. Big in SATC, he is also known for starring in Detective Mike Logan in the Law & Order franchise, and in the recurring role of Peter Florrick on The Good Wife.

In an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth admitted of his annoyance with the immense popularity of the show. The Good Wife actor said that he despised being referred to as Mr. Big in his daily life.

“Initially, when the show became a cultural phenomenon, I was really annoyed by it, because I don’t like to be called a character’s name on the street and actors don’t like [characters] sticking to them,” said Noth

But with time, he stopped resisting the association, ‘Just stop resisting this because it’s not going away. People, for some reason, will always relate you to that part, so just let what you resist persist.’ And if I can be a small part of what people think of as New York City, that’s a really lovely thing.”

May this anxiousness almost stopped him from returning to ‘And Just Like That.’ He was hesitant to step back into the role and needed to be convinced.

Most actors do not want to be stereotyped with one character in their creative life and Chris Noth felt the same. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, he said, “It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again.”

Noth was unsure about his role as he felt it had come to an end, but he was ultimately convinced by the show’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King to return.

“But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in,” Chris said.

Recent photos and a leak from scripts suggest that Carrie and Big might head for a divorce as she was seen kissing another male character on set.

Well, maybe this could mean that Chris Noth will not return in season 2 of ‘And Just Like That.’

