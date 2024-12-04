Sean Diddy Combs, the embattled rapper, is slapped with multiple lawsuits and accusations, with the latest coming from a fashion designer who filed a legal case against him.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed a lawsuit against the 55-year-old rapper for $10 million, accusing him of threatening to kill her by dangling her from a 17th-floor balcony. The incident allegedly took place on September 26, 2016, after a “freak-off” party.

However, Diddy remains steadfast in repudiating the allegations against him since coming under scrutiny by the authorities.

Sean Diddy Combs Refuted Bryana “Bana” Bongolan’s Accusations

The media mogul has slammed the lawsuit, stating that his attorney is addressing the latest allegations.

“As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have,” they stated. “Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will be proven baseless.”

Diddy’s attorneys concluded, “He has unwavering faith in the facts and fairness of the judicial process. The truth will come to light in court, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit.”

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan Claimed She was Not Involved in the ‘Freak-Off’

Bongolan filed the lawsuit against Diddy in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, 2024. She asserted that she was not part of the “freak-off” before the alleged attack occurred.

The fashion designer claimed she and her girlfriend at the time were sleeping in a bedroom in Cassie Ventura’s apartment when they were abruptly awoken by Diddy banging on the door. She alleged the rapper was intoxicated after a night of partying, per The Mirror.

Her lawsuit read, “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is actually to kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their bodily autonomy and safety. Unsurprisingly, that is exactly what happened to Ms Bongolan.”

The fashion designer also stated that Diddy forced his way in after she urged her girlfriend to hide in the bathroom. She retreated to the balcony but alleged that the rapper followed her, grabbed her, and groped her breasts.

Bongolan alleged that she told Diddy to leave while she tried to fight him off. But he grabbed her by the armpits and lifted her onto the railings of the balcony, saying, “Do you know what the f— you did?”

The lawsuit added, “He immediately lifted her higher and higher over the 17th-floor balcony of Ms. Ventura’s apartment with only Combs’ grip keeping her from falling to her death.”

The alleged ordeal was also highlighted in a lawsuit against Diddy last year by his partner Cassie Ventura. That lawsuit accused him of lifting an unnamed woman over a balcony “like a child.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is Tom Holland Looking For Robert Pattinson’s Help Before Tying The Knot With Zendaya?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News