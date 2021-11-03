The Kardashian’s are pretty well known to make news now and then for their absurd actions. This time, Kourtney Kardashian made it to the news as her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick dropped a sassy comment on her Instagram post, which is gaining too much attention.

The eldest Kardashian got engaged to her musician boyfriend, Travis Barker recently.

Talking about the topic, recently, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of her daughter, Penelope on her Instagram handle. In the post, Penelope was dressed up as Cher from the film Clueless. The picture was captioned, “As if.” On the post, Scott Disick put up a comment by saying, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s License.”

Scott Disick’s comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s post has now garnered more than 15000 likes. To be noted this is Scott’s first comment on her Instagram post since she got engaged to Travis.

Check out the post below:

Scott’s comment gained many reactions from the netizens. Some of them were in favour of his comment while the others were questioning him on why did he comment. One user wrote, “I rather see u with Kourt than Travis. Kourt is more natural with u than with him.” The other user wrote, “Why would you do that? Why are you commenting on Kourt’s pictures?” Defending him one user wrote, “Why wouldn’t he? You guys really are crazy they have 3 kids and they are friends. The only people who make it bad are fans.”

Talking about Kourtney and Disick, the ex-couple dated from 2005 to 2015. They both share three children, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick. Moving on from Kourtney, Scott dated Sofia Richie for around three years. Before Sofia, he was in a relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin in 2020.

