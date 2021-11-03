Eternals was supposed to have 12, not ten new heroes, reveals the director, Chloé Zhao. The new Marvel film gives a fresh perspective to the MCU while adding a long list of talented actors in the Studios, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

Not only does it debut many new talented actors, but it also features the first-ever openly gay character in the lead role in the history of Marvel. This is a huge thing when it comes to equal representation of people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, Chloé Zhao has revealed a new piece of information regarding Eternals, and it will leave you shocked. While speaking to Fandom, the Nomadland director said that there were a dozen main characters in the Marvel flick originally, however, they ended up getting rid of two as development went on.

“There were 12 characters when I first read it; 12 Eternals,” Chloé Zhao explained. “We had to let two go along the way.” Having ten new heroes is a daunting task in itself, let alone there being twelve. The director further said, “Some characters don’t need the most screen time. It’s about what they do with the screen time. They have to be memorable.”

“And when we looked at these 10 unique individuals, we thought about how they represent 10 aspects of human nature. They’ve been here for so long, who they become today is a big part of who we are,” she added. “And so it was actually equally important that they remain memorable. All 10 of them had the same weight; not necessarily screen time, but the weight.”

It doesn’t matter if the fans won’t get to see the two more faces in Eternals as the Chloé Zhao directorial already has many new people, as mentioned above. The Marvel flick will make its way to the theatres on 5 November.

