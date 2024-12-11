The highly anticipated Actors On Actors segment is finally here, and the first feature shows Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds uniting for a riveting chat. The two stars were like a house on fire together: sharing jokes, making quips, and laughing alongside one another. The duo also spoke about work and topics like navigating life in the industry through various challenges.

Garfield and Reynolds also opened up about their controversial kiss at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. It went viral and trended on all social media platforms at the time. Here’s what the Spiderman star and Deadpool actor divulged about that iconic moment and their thoughts on it.

Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield On Golden Globes Kiss

Starting the conversation, Reynolds said, “Last time I saw you was at the Golden Globes. Garfield was sitting beside me, and he goes, ‘Hey, if they call your name and you win, don’t kiss your wife, just kiss me.’” He added, “And of course, Gosling did not deserve it. The actor clarified that he was a “genuine nutty fan” of Ryan Gosling.

For the uninitiated, Reynolds was nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2017 edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards. He lost out to Gosling, who won the trophy for his performance in La La Land. After announcing the award’s winner, Reynolds and Garfield shared a brief, hilarious kiss. Meanwhile, back to the present, Reynolds further reminisced about it.

Andrew Garfield On Kiss With Ryan Reynolds Being ‘Insensitive’

He stated that the Barbie star won the Best Actor award “as he should” and added, “I love that we were just sitting there and were just like, ‘Ah, let’s do it anyway.'” Reynolds and Garfield laughed and then quipped that he was glad Reynolds was “game for that [the kiss as a joke].” He continued that he “retrospectively felt a little bit insensitive” as he thought about that being Gosling’s moment to shine for his work.

Did Andrew Garfield Apologise to Ryan Gosling for The Kiss?

Reynolds agreed and felt grateful that it was a wide-angle shot, which is why “nobody noticed until later. Anit was actually kind of perfect,” the Green Lantern actor mused. Garfield then disclosed that he apologized to Gosling later, saying he was “so so sorry.”

Back in 2017, after the moment happened, Garfield also spoke about it on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. “I just wanted Ryan [Reynolds] to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” he told the host then. Back to Actors on Actors, Garfield and Reynolds also spoke about their work in the popular roles of Spiderman and Deadpool, respectively.

The latter asked how he felt returning to his beloved character, and he responded to questions about Deadpool’s future. Check out the Hollywood section for coverage on those topics. Also, watch Koimoi for further news stories about celebrities, films, and shows.



