Barbie may have just found her Ken! Warner Bros. is making a movie on the fantastic lives of the Mattle plastics, which will feature Margot Robbie, who is reportedly playing the role of the classic doll Barbie and now talks of Ryan Gosling joining the team is making the rounds.

Advertisement

The best thing about this is not only that it gleams in nostalgia but that the Little Women director Greta Gerwig is making it along with Alethea Jones, and will be co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Advertisement

Now, there has been a new addition in the cast as, according to Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in final talks to portray the famous Mattel figure in the film based on the popular doll line, while Margot Robbie will play the titular role.

However, given his busy schedule, Ryan Gosling initially declined the offer of playing the part. But, the report mentioned that as the pre-production dragged out and the studio insisted on him being the best option, an opening in his calendar appeared. Hence, making him available to sign on.

With the Blade Runner 2049 actor aboard, the movie seems to be on the verge of receiving a green light. If that happens then the production may begin as early as 2022. Though not a lot about the plot of Barbie has been shared but keeping in mind Greta Gerwig’s record as a filmmaker, fans can expect a unique take on the story.

Talks around Margot Robbie teaming with Warner Bros. for the movie made the news way back in 2018. As per one report, she said that the film is going to give the audience “the thing you didn’t know you wanted.” We guess she kept to her word as even though the film hasn’t started filming, it already sounds perfect.

While Ryan Gosling might really be the best option as he fits the role and his natural charisma makes the fans anticipate his movies. Currently, the actor just completed the filming of the Netflix action film The Gray Man, working alongside Chris Evans and Russo Brothers.

Must Read: Harry Styles’ Debut In Marvel Tempts Gwyneth Paltrow To “Dip Her Toes Back” Into The MCU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube