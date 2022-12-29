Today when you see an epic saga like Avatar: The Way Of Water chasing the record of Avengers: Endgame, it might seem a routine thing as Marvel films tend to do great at the box office. Not back in the day, when MCU was just starting with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

Leave the general public’s reception, back in 2008 even the makers weren’t sure if the film will actually work at the box office. Not just this, the studio also gave complete freedom to the team because they didn’t trust it’ll be a hit and hence didn’t want to invest or interfere much in the projects.

Robert Downey Jr was present at the recent event of the Directors Guild of America Q&A promoting his Netflix film ‘Sr’. There he spoke about Iron Man & Marvel’s lack of trust in it.

In videos shared by THR’s Chris Gardner, Rob Downey Jr said: “Well, I mean first of all, not too many people were thinking ‘Iron Man‘ was going to have an opening weekend or do much of anything, so we were a little bit left alone,”

RDJ talks about how he’s still learning things about Iron Man, how it was financed and how the studio was prepared to write it off if it failed. (He also does a great Jeff Bridges impression). pic.twitter.com/BZS9AwzD40 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) December 12, 2022

“I find out more every day about how that thing was financed. It was basically ready to be written off if it tanked,” he added.

‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr also said, “It was the perfect thing where there were not a lot of creatively aggressive eyes on us. And by the time they gave it to us, it was like artist-owned movie studio] United Artists, like the lunatics took over the asylum. I remember Jeff Bridges, too… he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing a $200 million independent movie.’ And there was just that sense that, of course, it was much more organized.”

