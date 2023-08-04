



Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Robbie Williams posed naked on his social media to show off his mammoth tattoo collection in a cheeky snap.

The singer left little to the imagination as he flashed his b*tts to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The 49-year-old faced away from the camera as he looked across a lake and had multiple of his tattoos on display.

Robbie shared the post which was captioned, “So, the joy of having 4 kids .

Just illness after illness. I’ve been too ill to Channel. So to celebrate the New full moon Dear Scorpio, Here’s mine. Cosmic Bob Smart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

The post follows Robbie’s recent confession about dealing with body dysmorphia. He talked about his weight loss after fans commented on his slimmed-down physique in a video posted by his wife earlier this year.

As per Mirror.co.uk, he shared a drawing to his Instagram page, which featured two characters, one saying: “It’s gone too far,” and another saying: “Aw, bless you.” The picture also said: “My ideal goal weight is people being worried about me.”

Robbie captioned the post: “So, If a genie appeared and said you can either have your superpower be the ability to fly or eat what you want and remain at your goal weight? I would go for a goal weight eating every day. What about you?”

He continued: “I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned. Like pure self-hatred, The ugliness of feeling ugly. I’m body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times, I can be 40+ pounds overweight.”

“So you can imagine what my mind sees. Or maybe you can’t either way it’s a f*cking disaster. At the moment I’m skinny… But me being me, my mind is going, ‘F*cking great Rob, you managed to get skinny and now your old, congrats, golf clap. The struggle is real, the sadness shocking. I’ve had it all my life. And it won’t abate,” he added.

