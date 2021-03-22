Oscar nominee RIZ AHMED was so broke before shooting his breakthrough role in 2014 film NIGHTCRAWLER, he almost quit the project.

Advertisement

The Sound of Metal star couldn’t afford a plane ticket to an audition in Los Angeles and started seriously reconsidering his acting dreams.

Advertisement

“They (casting directors) asked me to fly to L.A. and I was like, ‘I can’t fly to L.A. I’m broke’,” Riz Ahmed tells The Mirror.

“But I had to fly to L.A. and just bet on myself. I spent that whole flight just running lines. I remember landing and seeing Jake Gyllenhaal in the room and going, ‘Whoa!'” added Riz Ahmed.

“It came when I thought I’d reached the end of the road. I wasn’t really making any money, being offered that next tier of roles,” said Ahmed.

His gamble paid off – last week, Riz became the first Muslim nominated for a Lead Actor Oscar for his role in The Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone, a drummer losing his hearing.

After making Oscars history on Monday (15Mar21), Riz Ahmed tweeted: “Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement.” (KL/WNTMI/LOT)

For more updates, stick to this space for more news about everything and anything entertainment. Share your thoughts about the article in the comments section below.

Must Read: Eddie Murphy On Beverly Hills Cop 4: “I’m Not Doing Nothing Until The Script Is Right”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube