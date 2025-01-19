Ricky Gervais, the legendary comedian behind The Office, became the target of online ridicule after sharing a glimpse of his $18 million mansion in London’s prestigious Hampstead neighborhood. Despite its impressive features—nine bathrooms, a private spa, and a gym—it wasn’t the luxury amenities that caught everyone’s attention.

Instead, fans zeroed in on the minimalist interior design, which some compared to a sterile hospital or, more cuttingly, a psychiatric ward.

Ricky Gervais’ Grand Reveal Goes Awry

The 63-year-old comedian offered his Instagram followers a sneak peek inside the grand property, purchased in March 2023. He captioned the post, “I call this piece “Laundry Basket on a Bench in The Hall.”

A photo of the foyer revealed gleaming white marble floors, a wrought-iron staircase, and natural light cascading from a skylight. But the seemingly pristine and polished aesthetic failed to win over fans. White walls, sparse furnishings, and a conspicuously placed laundry basket drew more scorn than praise.

One witty follower mocked the slick flooring, writing, “I call that floor, ‘too slippery and awaiting a workplace injury report to be filled out because a liquid was left spilt.'” The harshest critics went as far as saying, “Love what you have done to the place has that real psychopath mentality ward vibes,” and “Must be weird living in a private hospital.”

Ricky Gervais’ Controversial Tennis Court

Beyond interior choices, the mansion has sparked other controversies. Ricky Gervais’ desire for a tennis court led to a battle with local residents and the council. To make room, he had to tear up much of the backyard, including a waterfall and pergola, and remove nine historic trees.

Though approved in September 2024, he was required to plant replacements—a solution that did little to appease frustrated neighbors, who lamented the decades-long wait for the new trees to mature. Interestingly, Gervais himself sees the house as a temporary chapter. He admitted that his partner, Jane Fallon, has already raised concerns about its practicality as they age, particularly its many stairs.

“I thought the last house was the one I was going to die in,” the After Life actor said. “But I didn’t die and I wanted a tennis court so we had to move to a bigger house with a bigger garden just so we could get a tennis court and I just thought this is amazing, this is perfect. It’s not even finished yet but I love it,” he mentioned.

“But the other day, Jane went ‘we can’t live here when we’re 80.’ So that’s like a ticking clock. She said ‘there’s all these stairs.’ So I’m going to be moving when I’m 80,” he added.

