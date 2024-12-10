The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen many relationships being built and broken, as well as feuds and rivalries reaching a point of no return. One such equation is the strained and tumultuous equation between Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. The two didn’t always see eye to eye, and their friendship went down the hill very fast with frequent arguments and friction.

Recently, Vanderpump spoke about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her current relationship with Richards. She also replied to a question asking whether she could see them reconcile at any point in the future. Here’s what the 64-year-old divulged about the same.

Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards: RHOBH History

Vanderpump was a cast member from the first season until the 9th, after which she left the show for good. She is actively involved in her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, which recently announced a reboot for its 12th season. On the other hand, Richards has also been a part of RHOBH since the first season and continues to be the only original in the edition.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 14th season, and Richards is still going strong with it despite considering leaving a couple of times. Vanderpump recently had a conversation with Access Hollywood, and she opened up about her relationship with Richards and whether she will reconcile with her now that she is done with the show.

Will Lisa Vanderpump Reconcile With Kyle Richards?

The business mogul revealed that she does not know much about what’s happening in the show because she hasn’t watched it since she left in 2019. When the interviewers told her that Kyle and Dorit were fighting about not being good friends, Vanderpump responded, “Kyle was a terrible friend to me.” She then talked about her current equation with Richards.

“When people talk about the opposite of love, they say it’s hate, and not. It’s a kind of indifference,” Vanderpump expressed. She added that she says hello whenever she sees Kyle Richards, but it’s nothing more than that. “It needs to start with an apology to reconcile because you can’t ever pick up a friendship when somebody’s calling you a liar,” she said.

Lisa Vanderpump On Kyle-Mauricio And Dorit-PK’s Split

“That doesn’t work for me. At all,” Vanderpump added. When asked if the stuff on the popular show was for the cameras, she replied that while she doesn’t know what’s happening currently, many things Richards did in the past were for the cameras. The actress also mentioned feeling sorry for Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Vanderpump also mentioned that she always thought the now-separated couple were pretty solid. On Dorit Kemsely’s divorce from PK, she said that she felt it was “a slow demise for quite a long time.” Vanderpump also joked that she was surprised she was still with her husband, Ken Todd,d and that she hadn’t “killed him first.” For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

