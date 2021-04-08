Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey became the talking point and saw a lot of finger-pointing between the couple and the Royal Family. While Harry and Prince William are trying their best to work together on a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, the year-long rift between them isn’t showing any signs of dwindling yet.

As per reports, the princes haven’t seen each other in over a now and the conversation they had after the interview didn’t go well. Read on to know what sources say about the relationship between the royal brothers.

The latest Us Weekly report reveals all’s not well between Prince Harry and Prince William. A source told the portal that the Duke of Cambridge, William, has accused the Duke of Sussex, Harry, of choosing ‘fame over family’.

The portal quoted a source saying, “The conversation (Prince) Harry and (Prince) William had after the big interview didn’t end well.” Adding that the brothers haven’t seen each other in over a year, the source further added, “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He’s already accused (Harry) of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

For those who do not remember, last year (March 2020), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, settled down in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. A while later, the trio relocated to the Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, California.

In July this year, to celebrate Princess Diana’s 60th birth anniversary, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to unveil a sculpture of their late mum at the Sunken Garden, London. As per reports, the brothers have agreed on the final design and will also be signing off on the same.

