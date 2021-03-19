Paris Hilton has scored a massive new deal with Warner Bros. to develop, executive produce and star in a slate of original unscripted television programming.

She will executive produce all ventures alongside veteran media executive Bruce Gersh under their new production banner, Slivington Manor Entertainment.

The deal reunites the socialite with Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television – he worked with Hilton at Fox, which aired her hit reality show The Simple Life.

“Launching Slivington Manor Entertainment is a dream come true and I am so excited to continue connecting with my fans across the globe both in front of the camera and as a producer,” Hilton says. “I am looking forward to working with the incredible Warner Bros. team to create new thought-provoking and inspirational long-form content and am beyond thrilled to reunite with Mike Darnell.” (KL/DL/LOT)

