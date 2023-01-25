Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial The Elephant Whisperer has made it into the Oscar race by getting nominated in the Documentary Short Film category.

The short documentary will be contending alongside ‘Haulout’, ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’ (Jay Rosenblatt Films), ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

The Elephant Whisperer talks about a Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world.

The Elephant Whisperer marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

The documentary landed on OTT platform Netflix on December 8, 2022.

Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit “M3GAN” announced the nominees.

