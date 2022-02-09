‘Writing With Fire’ Directors Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh Have The Most Wholesome Reactions As The Documentary Gets Nominated For An Oscar
‘Writing With Fire’ Directors Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh Jump Up In Happiness As The Documentary Gets Nominated For Oscars 2022(Photo Credit: Poster From Movie)

Oscar nominations for 2022 were announced on Tuesday and the list has been leaving the Indians proud for a very specific reason. The documentary Writing with Fire has grabbed a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category, becoming the only Indian piece to secure a place this year. Movies like Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea were also in the race with 279 other eligible movies but failed to make the final cut.

Advertisement

The documentary film, Writing With Fire, narrates the story of Dalit female journalists who run a newspaper named Khabar Lahariya in a rural part of the country. It shows the newspaper’s transition from print to digital while stressing topics like women’s empowerment and the fight against patriarchy.

Advertisement

As the nominations were announced on Tuesday, the director of Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas, shared a heartfelt video of the moment when their documentary’s name was taken amongst the nominated films. In the clip, she can be seen celebrating the moment by cheering out loud while sharing hugs with family and co-director Sushmit Ghosh, as they were sitting together in the living room. “Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire”, the caption read. Have a look.

Netizens also expressed their excitement over the nominations through social media posts. A few people were seen talking about the movie Jai Bhim and the similarities between the two movies. Here are a few.

For the unversed, several international movies were named in the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. Movies like Dune, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story, took the lead, getting nominated in more categories than one. Films like Don’t Look Up and Flee were also amongst the movies that made a place in the possible winners’ list. Actor Kristen Stewart was a major highlight at the Tuesday event as she was nominated for the first time for her work in the movie Spencer which is based on the life of Princess Diana.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Academy Awards 2022

Must Read: Oscar 2022 Nominations Snub: From Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci To Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – Major Misses At The Prestigious Award Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out