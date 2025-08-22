When asked about the first fully computer-animated feature film made for the big screen, the 1994 cult classic The Lion King often comes to mind. But that’s not quite accurate. While it’s true that one iconic yet heartbreaking wildebeest stampede scene was created using 3D computer animation, the film wasn’t the first fully computer-animated venture.

The true distinction belongs to Toy Story (1995), a groundbreaking adventure-comedy that was the first feature-length film made entirely with computer animation. And it still holds a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, Toy Story was a joint venture (via Oscars.org) between Disney and Pixar (its debut feature), a young company, then headed by the legendary Steve Jobs. Read on to learn more about this historic film, why it’s so special, and where you can stream it now.

What’s Toy Story All About

Directed by John Lasseter, the first fully computer-animated movie revolves around the secret life of toys when their owners aren’t around. The plot follows Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), a loyal and well-intentioned pull-string cowboy doll who is the favourite toy of a boy named Andy (John Morris).

But everything changes after the arrival of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), a high-tech toy who steals the spotlight from Woody. What starts as jealousy soon turns into a wild adventure as Woody and Buzz must set aside their differences and find their way back home before Andy moves away.

Toy Story – Critical Response & Audience Rating

The film holds a 100% critics’ score and a 92% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.” On IMDb (Source: IMDb), Toy Story has a user rating of 8.3/10. It was nominated for three Oscars, and the film’s success spawned four sequels and a spin-off titled Lightyear (2022).

Where to Watch Toy Story

In India, the film is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Viewers in the U.S. can watch it on Disney+ and rent it on other digital platforms.

Toy Story – Official Trailer (via Rotten Tomatoes)

