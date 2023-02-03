Ellie Bamber is set to star as Kate Moss in a new film detailing her infamous relationship with Lucian Freud.

The “Serpent” and “Nocturnal Animals” star will play the British supermodel in “Moss & Freud”, which will cover a period in the early 2000s when she sat for Freud, who will be played by Derek Jacobi (“Murder on the Orient Express”), reports ‘Variety’.

The project will be directed by James Lucas, who is known for his Oscar-winning live action short film “The Phone Call”, starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent. Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive.

Set around Freud’s Holland Park studio and London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain, the story opens up to explore Freud’s mysterious past and Moss’s life as a globally recognised supermodel.

As per ‘Variety’, Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European film market. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

At the peak of the supermodel era, Moss was at a crossroads in her life and work when she agreed to sit for Freud – the grandson of psychologist Sigmund Freud – over an intense nine-month period at his studio in Holland Park. Although from seemingly different worlds and often at odds, as their relationship develops, the two personalities discover they are kindred spirits with lots to learn from each other and, as a consequence, about themselves. The process becomes cathartic, leaving both changed forever.

Moss recently spoke about the experience on BBC Radio 4 program “Desert Island Discs”, revealing that the artist etched a tattoo of a bird into her thigh that now looks like “varicose veins.” “I’m still probably the only living person with a Lucian Freud on my thigh,” she told host Lauren Laverne.

