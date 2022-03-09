Marvel Studios is one of the greatest production houses when it comes to superheroes movies and the box office collections of their films is clear evidence of this fact. They have also set the bar high by having multiple cameos and crossovers in their films and shows, the most recent one being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As fans gear up for the release of Moon Knight, a recent report now suggests that Mark Ruffalo’s character Hulk will be a part of the series.

For the unversed, the trailer of this series was dropped a few weeks back and the anticipation around it is only growing with every passing day. The trailer showcases Oscar Isaac’s character struggling to draw a line between illusion and reality and eventually coming to terms with his powers.

In the recent The DisInsider Show podcast, Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell were seen discussing the possibility of Mark Rufallo’s Hulk making an appearance in Moon Knight. They had a special report that suggested that Mark does have a part to play in the upcoming web series.

A report by CBR states that writer Jeremy Slater would love to have The Huld in Moon Knight as he said, “The honest answer is I don’t know (what’s next for Moon Knight.) Because (Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer) Kevin Feige is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

Previously, when the speculations about The Hulk being a part of Moon Knight started doing the rounds on social media, Mark Ruffalo himself decided to put them to rest. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Avenger wrote, “As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way”.

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

