Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 hit animated film Moana, has been released in theaters. The film follows the titular character’s journey, a head-strong girl based in Polynesia who reunites with the demigod Maui for an adventure.

The movie showcases the two as they journey across Oceania to defeat Matangi, the server of the lightning god Nalo, who cursed and drowned the Motufenu junction to stop humans from meeting each other. Disney occasionally includes post-credits scenes in its movies, which makes the audience wonder if Moana 2 will also have one.

Moana 2 has a Mid-Credits Scene.

There is a mid-credits scene in Moana 2 but no post-credits scene. The sequence is special because it is not just there for comic and humorous purposes but also to move the franchise forward. The mid-credits scene introduces the audience to a character and sets the stage for Moana 3.

Interestingly, the first Moana film also had a post-credits scene in which Tamatoa the Crab gets stuck on his back and is unable to move. He then asks the audience for help and even references The Little Mermaid in his dialog.

What is the Moana 2 Mid-Credits Scene About?

*Warning: Spoilers for Moana 2 ahead*

The mid-credits scene in Moana 2 showcases Nalo, the storm god, for the first time after being mentioned several times throughout the film. Nalo is upset because Moana and Maui broke his curse over the ocean. To show his power, he uses lightning to trap Matangi, the sea spirit who secretly helped Moana and Maui on their journey.

Matangi is now under Nalo’s control again, even though she tried to break free. The scene also brings back Tamatoa the Crab from the first movie. Tamatoa is still mad at Moana and Maui for outsmarting him, and he also teams up with Nalo and Matangi. Together, they form a powerful group of villains, ready to take revenge on Moana and Maui.

This scene sets the stage for a possible Moana 3. If the story continues, Moana and Maui will face Nalo in person, deal with Tamatoa’s anger, and try to free Matangi from Nalo’s power.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kanye West To Debut In A Barely-There Outfit Alongside Bianca Censori At Their Vow-Renewal Ceremony, All In Front Of Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News