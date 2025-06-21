It has been no secret that Tom Cruise is one of the biggest action stars on the planet. He does his own stunts no matter his age and enjoys them so much that he cannot wait to go once again. The actor’s recent film release was Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, in which he reprised his role as Ethan Hunt.

The action franchise has been hugely successful over the decades. Wade Eastwood, the stunt coordinator and second unit director on the film, recently spoke about Tom’s training process. He has also worked on three other films in the Mission: Impossible franchise and shared the key details of the pre-filming process.

What Did Mission: Impossible Stunt Coordinator Say About Tom Cruise’s Training Routine?

During a conversation with Indiewire, Wade spoke about how he and Tom work well together because they have the same sort of ideals and a very detailed way of thinking. “I think our relationship developed on the detail, not the action,” the coordinator expressed about how it all began.

He added, “We’re going to jump off a cliff: What’s the character arc? How are the audience connected to every part of this? He doesn’t jump in a car, he jumps in a character, if you like, the car becomes a character too.” Wade divulged that they try to push to make things bigger and better.

As for the Top Gun star’s process, Wade shared, “Tom designs his own training, not stunt training, but the physical training of the diet and so on. He knows what his body’s going to go through and endure and how he’s moving.” Tom Cruise then sits with his team and designs the plans and ideas.

The stunt expert said, “When we do the speed fly sequence, he designed a system that he could get his core engaged, working with his arms up, so he’s not fatiguing or having injury, because if Tom has an injury then we have to stop shooting.”

How Does Wade Eastwood Coordinate With Tom Cruise’s Other Teams?

Wade felt, “He’s got a great team on the physical side, on the diet side.” He added that his job is to make sure the stunt side is smooth, which includes “learning the fights, choreography, the movement for the fights.” He meets Tom Cruise‘s physio and trainer and tells them what movements he will be doing.

“And then they know which muscle groups to work on to make sure that we prevent injury,” the coordinator added. He also revealed how, at the start, they bounce ideas to create something fresh, exciting, and unique. “If I looked at it with limitations, we wouldn’t come to the result.”

“There can’t be limitations at the beginning of the conversation. Let’s go for gold, push for the character, push for bigger, better,” Wade concluded about the whole process that makes these films and franchises what they are.

