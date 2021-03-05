LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Singer Miley Cyrus has signed with Columbia Records after seven years and four albums on Sony Music sister label RCA. The move is a natural one for Cyrus, who is managed by Adam Leber, with mom Tish Cyrus. Columbia chief Ron Perry, who signed Miley directly, and Leber were the matchmakers behind Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Nas is also signed to the roster.

Miley’s sister Noah, who’s up for best new artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards, is signed with Columbia-distributed RECORDS label.

Miley’s most recent album with RCA, “Plastic Hearts,” was released in November and has moved an impressive 334,000 album project units, according to Alpha Data. It was preceded by 2017’s “Younger Now” and 2013’s blockbuster success “Bangerz,” which saw her breaking out of the teen-star mould that had been set on her early releases through Hollywood Records and her starring role on the “Hannah Montana” television show. “Bangerz” spawned hits like “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop” and established Cyrus as a major star. In between, the ever-unpredictable artist released a psychedelic album with the Flaming Lips under the name Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz in 2015.

The well-received “Plastic Hearts” was the album that found her returning to form musically. Miley has also helped soundtrack the pandemic with a series of well-curated covers — including Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” Hole’s “Doll Parts,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and Billie Eilish’s “My Future.” The latest is a fiery version of Mazzy Star’s 1993 song “Fade Into You.”

Columbia is home to such artists as Adele, Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles, among many more.

