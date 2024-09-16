Musician Tito Jackson passed away on September 15th at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack. The guitarist and vocalist was the brother of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, who began his career at a young age along with his siblings as the original member of the Jackson 5. Tito had a six-decade-long music career and remained active until his last days. And while Michael was in a debt of $500 million when he died in 2009, Tito Jackson’s net worth tells a different story.

Tito Jackson’s Net Worth

Tito Jackson had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in September 2024, as the website Celebrity Net Worth estimated. He made most of this wealth from his long and illustrious music career. Tito collaborated with his siblings and launched music as a solo artist over the years. Raised in a musical family, Tito learned guitar at a small age, which caught his father’s attention. In 1964, at 11, he joined his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Jackie, and Marlon to form the Jackson 5. The group achieved global success in the late 1960s and 1970s with Motown hits like ‘ABC’ and ‘I Want You Back.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3T (@3tworld)

While Tito wasn’t always in the spotlight like his brother Michael, his rhythm guitar was an essential part of the group’s music. After the decline of The Jackson 5, Tito started a solo career in the 2000s. He released his first solo album, Tito Time, in 2016, followed by Under Your Spell in 2021. He also served as a judge on the British celebrity singing reality show Just the Two of Us, which added to his earnings.

From 2012 to 2024, Tito reunited with The Jacksons on several occasions and concerts. Until a few days before his demise, the guitarist was on a tour with his brothers Jackie and Marlon as the trio held concerts in the US, England, and Scotland. Even at 70, he continued to work and had already announced two more concerts in New Jersey and Ohio before his unfortunate death.

Must Read: Did You Know Michael Jackson Was ‘Frightened’ About His Tour Before His Death? ‘He Was Like A Lost Boy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News