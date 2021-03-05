LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with NACC Disaster Services and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to help rebuild her hometown of Houston, which has been devastated by Texas’ historic freeze, rolling blackouts and water shortages.

The rapper will enlist the help of Fashion Nova, 300 Entertainment, Mielle Organics, Maroon 5, Revlon, The Coach Foundation, Dolce and Gabbana and Taraji P. Henson, as well as additional donors, who have pledged to help her in her efforts. The initiative will launch immediately and continue throughout the next two years.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

NACC will manage the rebuilding process and provide updates, collaborating with Lee’s office for referrals and from online submissions through www.helpinghoustonrebuild.org. The organization will prioritize aid based on critical need and lottery to ensure fairness of selection. Public adjusters will assess damages and volunteers will remove water-logged materials. Additionally, licensed professionals will address plumbing, electricity and structural repair issues, among other damages.

Megan Thee Stallion joins fellow H-Town native Travis Scott and his organization Cactus Jack Foundation in assisting the city amid the fallout of the storm. Last week, Scott announced a partnership with the City of Houston and Houston Health Foundation to launch an emergency food program providing 50,000 hot meals to residents in need.

“The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced,” Lee said. “The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own. Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure. Thank you to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of restoration of people’s homes.”

“It’s an honor to join forces with Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to rebuild water-damaged homes.” Pastor Ortega, with NACC Disaster service, said. “Our heart joins hers as we assist those most affected, especially seniors and single mothers. We encourage those who can to support our efforts by becoming a volunteer or making a donation.”

Megan, who has occasionally called herself “H-Town Hottie,” has often paid homage to her roots. In her cover story with Variety last summer, Megan Thee Stallion said the city and music in her home, such as her mom’s and late Houston hero Pimp C, shaped her as a musician.

Texas’ record-breaking winter storm began in early February, leading Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration on all counties the Friday before Valentine’s Day. Two days later, Texas’ declaration was approved by President Joe Biden, unlocking federal aid, as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas decided to continue on with rolling outages, which it claimed avoided a blackout though it left millions of residents without power for days. Residents were also left without water as a result of low water pressure due to burst pipes, with the state issuing a boil-water notice. At least 58 people have died as a result of the crisis.

