Megan Fox is often hailed as one of Hollywood’s most striking faces. Her breakout role in Transformers (2007) didn’t just launch her career; it cemented her as a global sex symbol almost overnight. With piercing blue eyes, flawless skin, and a magnetic screen presence, it’s no wonder she became an icon so quickly. But while people were enamored by her beauty, there were netizens who got fixated on one particular body part of Fox, which is her thumbs.

What’s different about Megan Fox’s thumbs?

Megan Fox has a condition known as brachydactyly, often referred to informally as clubbed thumbs. As per the Cleveland Clinic, brachydactyly is a genetic condition that causes your fingers and toes to appear shorter in proportion to other parts of your body. Often, this condition doesn’t affect your ability to use your hands or feet and is only a cosmetic difference. In Fox’s case, there is a visible difference in her thumbs. Her nail beds often look unusually small and broad, but she experiences no problem in terms of their functionality. However, in the age of high-definition zoom-ins, no detail goes unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

I don’t like Megan Fox’s thumbs either. pic.twitter.com/2xLzrHVHS1 — Aggro Alan P – (@EnterLandman) February 17, 2025



Megan Fox’s reaction to netizens’ obsession with her thumbs

Megan finally addressed the thumb obsession during an interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. “I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs,” she said. “They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?”

Fox even tied her thumbs to astrology and palm reading. She mentioned that in palmistry, short thumbs are called murderer’s thumbs, hinting at a person’s short temper. “It’s known in palmistry as a ‘murderer’s thumb,’ because they say the shorter this area from the knuckle to the tip of the finger – especially the thumb – correlates to how short your temper is,” she explained.

But Megan laughed that off too, saying she’s actually very patient until… she’s not. “I have crazy patience, but when you do push me over the edge, you’re on demon time, and you better run for your life,” she candidly confessed.

What she made clear, though, was that she’s never been embarrassed by her thumbs. Her short thumbs never became a hindrance to her career or confidence, as she embraced every inch of herself.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Are Hailey & Justin Bieber Planning For More Kids Less Than A Year After Son Jack’s Birth? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News