Singer Madonna has been seen sticking her tongue out and licking a guitar as she revealed she is adding more dates to her 40th-anniversary world tour.
The ‘Material Girl’ singer took to her social media to share the clip where she was wearing a large bomber jacket over a bright neon green shirt, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.
Madonna paired her look with fishnet tights and a pair of retro wraparound sunglasses in all black.
As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the star styled her red hair in loose waves and went for a light makeup look including a nude glossy pout.
Accessorising her look, Madonna wore a sparkly diamond-encrusted pendant necklace and a pair of gold cross earrings.
She then held her guitar and licked it as she captioned the post: “Is it possible to fall in love with your guitar?”
Earlier in the year, the singer announced that she would be going on a world tour to celebrate her four-decade career.
