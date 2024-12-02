Lil Xan was body-slammed after an individual rushed the stage, and he has subsequently addressed the incident.

The rapper is reportedly evading the police in the aftermath of an altercation between him and a concertgoer at the Royale nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts, late Friday night on November 29.

Lil Xan Posted an Instagram Story to Address the Incident

In the early morning hours of Sunday, December 1, Lil Xan opened up about the situation. He wrote, “To people thinking I did what I did unprompted, all need a chill buddy. He kept reaching for my d—. I gave him multiple warnings to stop, but he did not and kept trying to touch me. Am I proud of how I acted or handled the situation? Hell no, I feel terrible about it. I’m a human like you, and I will be doing heavy reflecting after this.”

Chaos erupted at Boston’s Royale nightclub during the Harvard/Yale pre-game party when Lil Xan attacked a crowd member—only to get body slammed in return! The wild incident went down around 1 AM on Nov 23. 🤔🔥 #LilXan #Boston pic.twitter.com/uzdF8OlIk2 — THIRSTY (@thirstyfornews) November 30, 2024

Lil Xan’s Heated Exchange with the Concertgoer

During the rapper’s gig at the Boston nightclub, a video recorded Xan performing and attempting to energize the crowd. A man in a blue sweatshirt began flipping while holding a drink at the time.

The 28-year-old, feeling disrespected, noticed and approached the individual before exchanging a few words with him. However, the situation escalated when Xan punched the man while still holding his microphone in the same hand.

Lil Xan is wanted by police after footage showed him assaulting a man at a nightclub, where he hit the man with a microphone & kicked him. The incident was reportedly unprovoked & Xan fled before security could intervene. Cops were called shortly after. pic.twitter.com/E34AfOTR4T — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 27, 2024

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, attempted to get up, but the rapper kicked him in the head. According to TMZ, Xan fled the scene before security guards could intervene and stop him. Authorities reported that police were called for assault and battery shortly after 1.30 am on Saturday.

They also noted that the rapper assaulted two other people when leaving the club and are currently looking for the rapper. However, it is uncertain if law enforcement has caught him.

