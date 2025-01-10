As the investigation into Liam Payne’s tragic death unfolds, shocking new details have emerged, painting a complex picture of the events leading up to his fatal fall.

Just days before his untimely demise, his close friend, Roger Nores, was shown a cozy first-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel—one he “liked a lot.” However, after the hotel claimed they were fully booked, Liam ultimately checked into a third-floor suite, a decision that would have catastrophic consequences.

The room, located 45 feet above the restaurant terrace, vastly increased the risk of a fall—a tragic outcome that would take place just days later. Detailed in a court document, this revelation adds a new layer of intrigue to the investigation.

The Hotel Memo: Confusion or Intent?

The internal hotel memo, now made public, indicates that Nores, who the hotel staff referred to as Liam’s manager, was shown the room that would have likely kept the singer closer to the ground.

Despite the apparent miscommunication about his role, Nores has vehemently denied being Liam’s manager, insisting their bond was purely that of friends. Still, the memo, penned at 8.10 pm on October 11, a day before Liam’s check-in, confirms that the hotel made arrangements to accommodate the former One Direction star.

According to the reputable Argentinian news outlet Infobae, which published the Spanish-written email, the translation reads, “Good afternoon. Today, one of former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s managers showed up, requesting a suite from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 18.”

The email detailed further, “We showed him room 110, which the manager liked a lot,” and added, “We informed him we didn’t have any availability, but we also told him we were going to do everything possible to generate the corresponding availability. He left us the following contact details so we could let him know when we did have availability and what the rates were.”

A Deadly Fall and Legal Consequences

In a twist of fate, Liam’s decision to check into a higher room, just two floors above, left him vulnerable to a fatal fall.

Prosecutors have pointed to this move as a significant misstep, criticizing the hotel staff for knowingly placing Liam in a precarious situation given his intoxicated state.

Along with Nores, the hotel’s chief receptionist and head of security have been charged with manslaughter, accused of failing to act in Liam’s best interests and leaving him unprotected in a vulnerable condition.

Roger Nores: A Friend or Manager?

As the investigation deepens, Nores maintains his innocence, claiming he was not responsible for managing Liam’s care and insisting that he never abandoned the singer.

According to Nores, Liam was surrounded by friends when he left the hotel and seemed in good spirits. However, prosecutors argue that Nores and the hotel staff ignored Liam’s known struggles with addiction, creating a “legally unacceptable risk to his life.”

Alongside Nores, two hotel workers and a waiter have been charged in connection with the sale of drugs to Liam, which could result in prison sentences if convicted.

The investigation continues as more details about the events surrounding Liam’s death emerge.

