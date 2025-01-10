Christian ‘King’ Combs, the 26-year-old son of music icon Sean Diddy, has stirred up controversy after appearing in an intimate video with his girlfriend, influencer Raven Tracy.

In the clip, shared on Raven’s Snapchat, Christian, shirtless and adorned with a gleaming chain, is seen playfully licking and kissing Raven’s chest as she sports a skimpy bikini, Daily Mail reports.

His face nestled between her breasts, he smiles and giggles while Raven captioned the video with a cheeky warning: “Caution, he may motorboat you with this top.”

Christian Combs and Raven Tracy’s Relationship

The couple, dating since 2021, have often flaunted their opulent lifestyle with recent Instagram posts from their New Year’s Eve celebration in Cabo, Mexico, showcasing private jets, luxury watches, and extravagant hotels.

Christian, the late Kim Porter’s son, has also been busy professionally. He recently released a music video featuring him and Raven partying and dancing together.

Legal Troubles Loom Over Christian Combs

However, Christian has faced legal troubles, with allegations of sexual assault surfacing earlier this year.

A woman, Grace O’Marcaigh, accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her during a 2022 yacht trip in St. Martin, naming his father, Diddy, in the lawsuit as well.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Ongoing Legal Battle

Meanwhile, Diddy, 55, is embroiled in his legal battles, currently awaiting trial on federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy.

Arrested in September, the music mogul remains incarcerated at New York City’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Reports from his court appearances describe a visibly thinner and grayer Diddy, far removed from the lavish lifestyle he once enjoyed.

Despite his circumstances, Diddy recently marked his 55th birthday with a call from his children, including Christian and his siblings, Justin, Quincy, D’Lila, Jessie, and his youngest daughter Love.

The family, united in song and support, lifted his spirits during the heartfelt moment, with Diddy expressing pride and gratitude for their strength and solidarity.

“I love y’all; I can’t wait to see y’all. I’m proud of all of y’all, especially the girls, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong,” Diddy said. “Thank you for being by my side and supporting me. I have the best family in the world—my birthday. I’m happy you gave me this call. I’ll see you in a couple of days.”

His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, leaving both his career and family legacy under intense scrutiny.

