Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has garnered significant attention and curiosity since it was officially confirmed. The couple, both prominent figures in their respective industries, have often shared their journey of newfound love and companionship with the public.

Amid the bustling Kardashian-Jenner household, the eldest sister took centre stage with a surprising announcement of her pregnancy during a recent Blink-182 concert. Since the revelation, devoted Kardashian fans have been buzzing with excitement. With boundless enthusiasm, they’ve embarked on a creative journey to speculate about the name of the upcoming addition to the family.

Venturing into imaginative territory, fans have proposed an array of intriguing names that could potentially grace Kourtney Kardashian’s child. Among the notable contenders are unique options like Lazer, Bishop, Japhy, Tevel, Dagger, Bix, Captain, Drummer, Eleven, and even the distinctive Abcde. Reddit, a popular online community, has become a hub for fans to share their perspectives on what could potentially be a suitable and distinctive moniker for Kourtney’s soon-to-arrive baby.

One fan wrote: “I kinda like Kross lol And Petal is pretty for maybe a middle name,” while another user wrote, “Lazer Bishop for sure. A ‘Z’ will definitely be involved. Petal has been on my baby name list for years now.” A third user predicted, “That baby is gonna be named Locket in reference to Sid Vicious’s pad lock necklace, mark my words.”

The quest to unveil the identity of the baby’s name persisted, with enthusiasts scouring the vast expanse of the Internet for any subtle hints. In a display of remarkable dedication, some vigilant fans delved deep into Kourtney Kardashian‘s past social media posts, unearthing a comment from Travis Barker dating back over a year.

This seemingly elusive comment hinted at the potential name choice. It was on a captivating snapshot of Kourtney’s portrayal of Alabama Worley from the movie “True Romance” that Travis left a noteworthy comment: “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

