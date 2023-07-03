'King The Land's Stars Lee Jun-Ho & YoonA Are Dating? Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say About It

South Korean dramas have a massive fanbase across the globe. Amid a long list of ongoing shows, King The Land has already done wonders for fans who are mesmerised by the beautiful story of the rom-com. Many are so impressed with the lead actors, YoonA and Lee Jun-ho, that their romance rumours are being widely discussed on social media. So widely that their agencies had to respond with brief statements.

King The Land began streaming on June 17, and its six episodes have come out to date. The show is based on a clash between a charming heir and his hardworking employee with an irresistible smile that even he cannot stand.

As the show is doing wonders and has indeed landed in the viewers’ hearts, fans have begun speculating a real-life romance between the two. Various reports also claimed that YoonA and Lee Jun-ho were romantically involved even before they started filming the show. As the rumours are touching the sky with the two stars making headlines for their alleged romance, their agencies recently broke their silence and addressed them.

As per a report by Soompi, Lee Jun-ho’s agency JYP Entertainment denied the rumours and claimed the two actors are close friends. The agency wrote, “The two are close, but upon checking (with Lee Junho), the dating rumours are groundless.”

On the other hand, the Girls’ Generation member’s agency SM Entertainment wrote, “The two are just close, and the dating rumours are not true.” For the unversed, the show is not YoonA and Lee Jun-ho’s first collaboration. The duo has earlier appeared together as MCs in a romantic dance for a music show. Their performance on Senorita left their fans in awe of their chemistry.

Well, it is common for K-drama celebrities to come across such rumours as their fans often wish for them to date in real life.

