A lot has been happening around Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Their past relationship and the viral s*x tape is once again hitting the headlines now, as the drama around it continues. The latest update is that the rapper is allegedly suing Kim for suggesting that he could have s*xually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

Just recently, the rapper made the news after Kris Jenner took a lie detector test and said that she didn’t release her daughter’s s*x tapes. Ray accused her of lying and said that it was a fake lie detector test. He even called out Kris for defaming him and shared a video on Instagram over the same.

Now, as per TMZ, Ray J is exploring the idea of filing a defamation lawsuit against Kim Kardashian after a remark on her Hulu show The Kardashians that he might have penetrated her an*s with a s*x toy while she was asleep. He called it “an outrageous lie.” It is also said that the rapper is “furious’ that the SKIMS founder floated the idea that there could be a second sex tape involving both on her show.

Talks about a second tape spread, and it was said that Ray owns it and is deciding to release it. While talking about Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s infamous s*x tape, it was also recently reported that it managed to earn over a million dollars just in a space of 14 days. As per some sources, the explicit tape raked in $1,424,636.63 in revenue, including $1,255,578.50, from DVD sales. This is a lot of information to take in.

Meanwhile, previously, the rapper hit the news after he joined Kim’s ex Kanye West in calling Kris Jenner the “mastermind.” For the unversed, Ye attacked Kris and Kim on his recent Instagram rant. Ray decided to join him and once again say that it was the momager who released the tapes.

It seems like the drama around Kim Kardashian, and Ray J’s s*x tapes won’t be ending anytime soon. Now, the alleged lawsuit can only make matters worse.

