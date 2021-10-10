Advertisement

Kim Kardashian hosted her first Saturday Night Live episode this week, and as far as we know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star killed it. From taking digs at her sisters’ following her footsteps to being a self-made billionaire, Kim K covered all the topics surrounding her family in an absolutely hilarious manner.

The fashion and make-up mogul got her funny-on while donned in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. The American TV personality hosting SNL came as a surprise to everyone and even to Kim.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here, too,” Kim Kardashian began. “When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.'” After this she made a reference to her leaked s*x tapes with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. “Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kim Kardashian talked about Kanye West, O.J. Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner and her sisters who were not named in her SNL monologue. “I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I am so much more than just a pretty face. And good hair. And great makeup. And amazing b**bs. And a perfect b*tt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” she said.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

“My father was, and still is an inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him I met my first Black person,” she continued and made a remark on O.J. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

After that Kim Kardashian spoke about being a billionaire and about her mom, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. “The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey,” Kim said.

Kim saved the punchline for the end of the SNL monologue and said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth.”

Along with the monologue, Kim Kardashian appeared in several sketches, including parodies of Aladdin and The Bachelorette, which featured cameos by Peter Davidson, Jesse Williams from Grey’s Anatomy, John Cena aka Peacemaker, Chace Crawford from Gossip Girl, former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, SNL fame Chris Rock, the NBA’s Blake Griffin and comedian Amy Schumer.

