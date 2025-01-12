Khloe Kardashian isn’t holding back in expressing her anger toward Mayor Karen Bass as the wildfires continue to wreak havoc on Los Angeles.

The outspoken reality star clarified her feelings in a fiery Instagram post on Friday evening, calling Bass a “joke” after learning about the mayor’s role in the city’s alleged failure to prepare for the crisis.

Khloe Kardashian’s Outrage Against Mayor Karen Bass

Khloe’s outrage was sparked by an interview with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who told Fox 11 that Mayor Bass had pushed for major budget cuts months before the fires, leaving critical firetrucks and hydrants in desperate need of repairs.

Crowley shared how she had pleaded for more funds but was ignored. Khloe, clearly moved by the interview, responded by reposting a clip on her Instagram Story, offering her full support to Chief Crowley.

“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” she wrote, praising the fire chief for her honesty. “Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!” Khloe concluded.

Khloe Kardashian (who evacuated from Calabasas) goes in hard against Mayor Bass: “You are a joke!!!!” The Kardashians typically stay neutral on anything involving politics. But Khloe has been very passionate about her community & has been profusely thankful for the firefighters. pic.twitter.com/3uhmsqkLQT — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) January 11, 2025

Celebrity Backlash Against the Mayor

However, Khloe’s not the only one speaking out against the mayor’s handling of the wildfire crisis. Actors Mel Gibson and James Woods have also criticized Bass in the wake of the devastating fires that have torched areas like Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Altadena since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s own family wasn’t untouched by the threat of the flames. On Thursday, she, along with Kim, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, were forced to evacuate their homes as the Kenneth Fire spread across 1,000 acres northeast of Calabasas.

Though the evacuation order was later lifted, the family’s fate remains uncertain as they wait to return to their properties.

The Kardashians Give Back During Crisis

Amid the chaos, the Kardashian family decided to give back to their community. They contacted Carousel Restaurant, their favorite Armenian eatery, to donate meals to several fire stations across Los Angeles.

“My family and I wanted to feed a few fire houses today and we couldn’t think of a better restaurant to reach out to other than @carouselrestaurant,” Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. “Our favorite Armenian restaurant! They whipped up hundreds of individual meals for so many firefighters, volunteers, first responders, and we could not be more thankful! Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us!”

While the Kardashian family’s homes, including Kim’s $70 million Malibu retreat, have survived the fires so far, not everyone has been as lucky. Kim’s close friend Paris Hilton tragically lost her Malibu mansion to the flames earlier this week. Other high-profile figures, including Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Billy Crystal, and Heidi Montag, have also seen their homes destroyed by the ongoing fires.

