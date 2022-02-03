Veteran actor Morgan Freeman had been in some bizarre news multiple times in the past. The latest one is his picture being used by one Kerala hospital, which advertised their skin treatments. As expected, it faced flak of netizens, and an apology was issued. Below is all you need to know.

Hospital named Vadakara Cooperative Hospital, in Kerala, advertised the treatments of removal of warts, skin tags, milia, and molluscum. For this purpose, they used Morgan‘s picture. Despite the removal of the picture from the advertising board, it went viral through social media. Netizens slammed the authorities of the hospital for the ‘disgusting’ act.

After criticism from all around, the hospital has issued an apology for using Morgan Freeman’s photo. While talking to Indian Express, Vadakara Cooperative hospital marketing head T Sunil said, “A dermatologist joined our Out Patient Department recently. In order to publicize that there are skincare treatment facilities at the hospital, the board was installed and kept there for four days. A local designer created it. Due to a lack of knowledge and seriousness, the board was carelessly installed in front of the OPD. A person inquired why Nelson Mandela’s photo was printed for the ad. After that, we removed it on Saturday.” For the unversed, Freeman had essayed the character of Mandela in Invictus.

T Sunil further added, “The ad went viral on social media by Sunday. We extended our apology on Facebook. We understand that Freeman is a great artist, admired by many people across the world. We sincerely say sorry for the lack of knowledge.”

Ever since the advertisement went viral on social media, many netizens are tagging Morgan Freeman and urged him to take action against the hospital.

