Titanic is that one movie in Hollywood that remains evergreen and ever-loved. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio played the roles of Rose and Jack in the film, and their performances changed their lives forever. They not just became the top actors in the industry but also global crushes. But interestingly, Leo was not curious about signing the film, and it was Kate who ensured that he did.

Titanic was released in 1997 and became an instant success among the audience. Leonardo’s character died in the end, and Kate’s Rose survived to tell the story of the sinking ship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much to everyone’s disbelief, Leonardo DiCaprio was not on board with taking up the role of Jack. While director James Cameron wanted him to be a part of the team, it was Kate Winslet who convinced her co-star. The actress was roped into the film before Leo was. He was competing with a few other stars as well for the role. But it was Kate who convinced the Departed actor to join the film.

During an interview with Hollywood, Kate Winslet said, “I actually tracked him down in the hotel he was staying in, and I said, ‘Look, I’m not going to do this without you! It’s going to be really great, and we’re going to have loads of fun, and I’m nice to work with.’ As much as I could, I kept calling him and persuading him until finally, I think he felt so guilty about the idea of not doing it. And thank God he did.”

Leo also accepted that it was Kate’s persistence that convinced him ultimately. He said, “I don’t know what it’s like to do a film like that, and I’m kind of petrified. I had a lot of conversations with James Cameron, but it was Kate at the end of the day, and we sort of dove – no pun intended – into it together, two young independent actors, just to try something new and have a completely different experience.”

Well, kudos to Kate for not giving up on her on-screen, Jack, and we’re glad Leo ultimately said yes!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Robert De Niro Is Clueless About Being In Martin Scorsese’s Recently Announced Film On Jesus: “I Don’t Know What Will Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News